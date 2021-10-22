CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soperton, GA

Soperton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Soperton (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SOPERTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cZMu8qn00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

