Soperton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOPERTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
