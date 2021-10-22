CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseboro, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Roseboro

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ROSEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cZMu4Jt00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

Roseboro is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(ROSEBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roseboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ROSEBORO, NC
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ROSEBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roseboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ROSEBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseboro, NC
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

Roseboro, NC
110
Followers
572
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy