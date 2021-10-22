CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, OK

Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

AFTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cZMu2YR00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

