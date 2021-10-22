Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AFTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0