Blountsville, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Blountsville

 4 days ago

BLOUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cZMu1fi00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

