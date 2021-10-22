CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncannon, PA

Duncannon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

DUNCANNON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cZMu0mz00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

DUNCANNON, PA
