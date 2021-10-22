CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill Springs, TN

Estill Springs Weather Forecast

Estill Springs (TN) Weather Channel
Estill Springs (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ESTILL SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cZMtwUj00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

