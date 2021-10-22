CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

BMW to phase out fossil-fuel burning engines from main plant by 2024

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPVmW_0cZMtr5600

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) will stop making internal combustion engines at its main plant in Munich by 2024, its head of production said on Friday at a conference marking the start of production of its electric i4 model.

The ICE engines currently made in Munich will be produced in BMW's factories in Austria and the UK in future, production chief Milan Nedeljkovic said, though cars using the engines will still be assembled at the Munich plant.

Still, by 2023 at least half the vehicles produced in Munich would be electrified - either battery electric or plug-in hybrid, the company said.

BMW has set itself a target for at least 50% of new global car sales to be electric by 2030, and CEO Oliver Zipse said at a conference last week the company would be ready with an all-electric offering if any market banned ICEs by then. read more

The i4 battery-electric car was made on a joint assembly line with ICE and hybrid models such as the BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring, the company said, a shift that cost 200 million euros ($233 million) of investment in production infrastructure.

A similar mixed assembly line is already under way at the automaker's Dingolfing plant, which produces the BMW iX alongside hybrid and ICE models.

The new model will be prioritised in decision-making over where to allocate scarce chips, the plant chief Peter Weber said. The company was well-stocked in other raw materials, Nedeljkovic added.

BMW has previously said it expects to produce 70,000 to 90,000 fewer cars than it could have sold this year because of the chip shortage that has plagued automakers worldwide.

It also committed to reducing emissions from transport logistics at the Munich plant, the company's biggest, to zero in the next few years, without giving a specific date.

This will be achieved by making greater use of rail transport and battery-powered trucks to transport vehicles in and around the plant, it said.

(This story corrects to state that internal combustion engines, not cars, will be phased out from Munich plant)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

BMW To End Fossil Fuel Production At Its Main Site

At a recent conference, BMW announced it would stop manufacturing internal combustion engines at its main production plant in Munich by 2024. Additionally, by 2023, at least 50% of the vehicles produced at the plant will be either battery electric or plug-in hybrid models. The automaker has been ramping up...
ECONOMY
The Weather Channel

Fossil Fuel Production Largely Out of Sync with Paris Agreement: UN Report

As climate disasters increase in intensity and frequency around the world, the 2021 Production Gap Report by leading research institutes and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on Wednesday found that despite increased climate ambitions and net-zero commitments, the governments still plan to produce more than double the number of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw I4#Electric Cars#Plant#Ice
industryglobalnews24.com

Former SpaceX engineers design nuclear microreactor as an alternative to fossil fuels

Radiant, a US-based company is trying to develop a portable nuclear microreactor as a power source. They are collecting funds to design the reactor. This reactor can be used in case other forms of power generation including diesel gensets are not practical. The company Radiant is founded by a group of engineers who were working with Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China commits to 80% of energy mix from non-fossil fuels by 2060

Curb coal-fired power, refineries and emission-intensive sectors. Utilize govt policy and market forces to achieve climate goals. China will work toward having 80% of its total energy mix from non-fossil fuel sources by 2060 and 1,200 GW of solar and wind generation capacities by 2030, according to a high-level policy framework for achieving peak carbon and carbon neutrality, published by the State Council, the country's highest executive body, on Oct. 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Hybrid cars' green credentials under scrutiny

Hybrid cars are increasingly popular in the European Union as eco-conscious drivers turn away from their more polluting petrol and diesel counterparts, but environmentalists warn they're not as green as they seem. Sales of the cars, which use both a conventional combustion engine and a small electric motor, allowing owners to drive a few kilometres without emitting CO2, could soon overtake those of petrol vehicles in the EU. In the third quarter of this year, 20.7 percent of cars sold in the bloc were new hybrid versions whose batteries are recharged by collecting wasted energy from elsewhere, like braking, and 9.1 percent were hybrid plug-ins that can be charged from an electric outlet. Close to 40 percent were petrol-powered, 17.6 percent diesel and just 9.8 percent were fully electric.
CARS
Reuters

BMW offsets lower deliveries with higher prices, EV sales

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Higher prices and strong electric vehicle sales helped German automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) beat analysts' forecasts on Wednesday with a 42.4% year-on-year increase in third quarter net profit to 2.58 billion euros ($2.99 billion). The premium automaker, which said earlier this year it expected to deliver...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Good News Network

New Sustainable Makeup Line Produces Cosmetics From Plants Instead of Fossil Fuels

One entrepreneur has launched a completely green long-wear makeup line that uses plants instead of fossil fuels. In June, that entrepreneur received $8.2 million from L’Oréal’s venture capital department, then launched Last—and an initial product line of 12 long-lasting liquid eyeshadows, three waterproof mascaras, and three eyebrow mascaras, before following it up in September with 21 lipsticks.
MAKEUP
Fortune

Tesla and Hertz shares fall after Elon Musk tweets that no contract for 100,000 electric vehicles has been signed yet

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Just over a week ago, Hertz stunned the automotive world by announcing it had placed an unprecedented order for 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, to be delivered over the next 14 months. The news sent both companies' share prices soaring by over 10%, and ultimately helped push Tesla's overall value above $1 trillion.
BUSINESS
Derrick

Dutch pension fund to divest from fossil fuel producers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands' biggest pension fund announced Tuesday that it will stop investing in companies that produce fossil fuels, saying the move — long been demanded by many members of the fund — was prompted by recent climate reports by the United Nations and International Energy Agency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
citywatchla.com

From Paris to Glasgow: Fossil Fuel Industry Is Blocking Climate Action

The past weeks have been filled with attention-grabbing demonstrations, including a sit-in outside the Dutch parliament in The Hague and a harbour blockade of Shell's refinery in Rotterdam. The urgent underlying message from civil society to world leaders remains the same: stop talking, start doing!. Will COP26 bring about the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS: Everything We Know About the Ultra-Luxurious Electric Sedan

Overview It may come as a surprise that Mercedes, renowned for its prowess with internal-combustion engines, had its name on a series-production electric vehicle (EV) as far back as 1906, but the world wasn’t ready for mass adoption of the tech. Times have changed and the marque’s recently announced dedicated lineup of battery-powered cars and an SUV has been greatly anticipated. The Mercedes EQ line will eventually feature electric versions of the brand’s most popular models and will be led by the new EQS. As the name suggests, the EQS is the automaker’s fully electric take on its longtime flagship, the S-Class...
CARS
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy