A cloudy Friday in Toano today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(TOANO, VA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Toano:
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
