CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lonoke, AR

Weather Forecast For Lonoke

Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LONOKE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cZMtnnQ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(LONOKE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lonoke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LONOKE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lonoke, AR
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

Lonoke, AR
191
Followers
598
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy