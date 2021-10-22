Junction City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



