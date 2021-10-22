CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

Junction City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cZMtmuh00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

