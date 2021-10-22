CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(HOLDEN, LA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cZMtjGW00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

