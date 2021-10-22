Daily Weather Forecast For Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.