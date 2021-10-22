CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Roger Varian expects Horris Hill test to suit Dubai Poet

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsHJz_0cZMtYVP00

Dubai Poet bids to secure his second Newbury victory in the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes.

A promising fourth on his racecourse debut in August, Roger Varian’s youngster was odds-on to open his account at the second time of asking the following month – and did so in some style.

The Lope De Vega colt then had to make do with minor honours when third behind Coroebus in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes a fortnight ago, and his trainer is anticipating another bold showing on Saturday

Varian said: “He ran well at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes. He didn’t quite see out the stiff mile that day, and the return to seven furlongs on testing ground should be right up his street.

“It looks a strong renewal – as it ought to be – but he ought to run very well, I think.”

Dubai Poet’s rivals include the Charlie Appleby-trained Noble Truth, who drops down in class after finishing second in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp this month.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were obviously delighted with Noble Truth’s performance in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, when he showed that he can cope with heavy ground.

“He looks the one to beat if he can bring that level of form to the table again.”

Light Infantry (David Simcock) and Cresta (Martyn Meade) also merit consideration in a competitive affair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G044I_0cZMtYVP00
Siskany (left) winning the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Appleby is responsible for the likely favourite in the other Group Three on the card – the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes.

Siskany has won four of his seven starts to date and certainly looks ready for a step up to Pattern level, judged on his clear-cut success in the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket on his latest appearance.

“Siskany produced a very pleasing effort on his return from a break in the Old Rowley Cup, and heads into this in good shape,” Appleby added.

“He deserves to step up to this company now and won on soft at Sandown earlier in the season, so he ticks some nice boxes.”

Having struck gold in 2018, Morando bids for a second St Simon victory for Andrew Balding, while the William Haggas-trained Ilaraab also features.

I think she's got a lot of quality, and we're looking forward to getting her out again

Jumbly sets the standard in the Listed Galloping To Give 10 Years With A Transplant Stakes, after finishing fourth in the Rockfel when bidding to complete her hat-trick.

Roger Charlton’s filly may not have things all her own way, however, with Varian excited to see what his Newmarket maiden winner Miss Carol Ann can do at a higher level.

He said: “She’s a very nice filly, and we’re looking forward to running her again. We wish it wasn’t going to be on such testing ground, but I suppose it’s that time of the year.

“It will be very different conditions to what she won on at Newmarket. But I think she’s got a lot of quality, and we’re looking forward to getting her out again.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Eldar Eldarov delights Varian with taking Nottingham debut

Roger Varian is looking forward to seeing how Eldar Eldarov progresses after the two-year-old made an impressive debut at Nottingham. The well-bred son of Dubawi turned a maiden over an extended mile into a procession as he swept five lengths clear of his nearest rival to have the Newmarket trainer excited about 2021.
ANIMALS
newschain

Murphy delighted with victorious debuts for novice hurdlers

Olly Murphy predicts a bright future for Go Dante and Washington after the pair made winning debuts over jumps in the two divisions of the Halloween Novices’ Hurdle at Bangor on Tuesday. Both were sent off short-priced favourites and were comfortable winners in the hands of Aidan Coleman. Go Dante,...
SPORTS
newschain

Setback scuppers Melbourne Cup bid for Away He Goes

Goodwood Cup runner-up Away He Goes has met with a late setback which will rule him out of the Melbourne Cup, leaving intended jockey James McDonald unlikely to have a ride. The news is a blow to to connections having gone through the rigorous veterinary checks introduced ahead of this year’s Spring Carnival for overseas runners.
WORLD
WLWT 5

Bob Baffert horses allowed to compete in 2021 Breeders' Cup

Seven-time Kentucky Derby-winning Bob Baffert will be allowed to compete in the 2021 Breeders' Cup, but the horses will be under intense scrutiny. All of Baffert's horses will be required to undergo enhanced out-of-competition testing as well as pre-race and post-race testing. This will be in addition to other protocols in order to participate.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Charlton
Person
Roger Varian
newschain

Protektorat on course for Paddy Power Gold Cup date

Part-owner John Hales is excited about his Grade One-winning novice Protektorat starting his season in the Paddy Power Gold Cup next month. The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old, who also counts Sir Alex Ferguson among his owners, enjoyed his finest hour when winning the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at the Grand National meeting.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
98K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy