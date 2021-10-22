Roger Varian expects Horris Hill test to suit Dubai Poet

Dubai Poet bids to secure his second Newbury victory in the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes.

A promising fourth on his racecourse debut in August, Roger Varian’s youngster was odds-on to open his account at the second time of asking the following month – and did so in some style.

The Lope De Vega colt then had to make do with minor honours when third behind Coroebus in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes a fortnight ago, and his trainer is anticipating another bold showing on Saturday

Varian said: “He ran well at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes. He didn’t quite see out the stiff mile that day, and the return to seven furlongs on testing ground should be right up his street.

“It looks a strong renewal – as it ought to be – but he ought to run very well, I think.”

Dubai Poet’s rivals include the Charlie Appleby-trained Noble Truth, who drops down in class after finishing second in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp this month.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were obviously delighted with Noble Truth’s performance in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, when he showed that he can cope with heavy ground.

“He looks the one to beat if he can bring that level of form to the table again.”

Light Infantry (David Simcock) and Cresta (Martyn Meade) also merit consideration in a competitive affair.

Siskany (left) winning the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Appleby is responsible for the likely favourite in the other Group Three on the card – the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes.

Siskany has won four of his seven starts to date and certainly looks ready for a step up to Pattern level, judged on his clear-cut success in the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket on his latest appearance.

“Siskany produced a very pleasing effort on his return from a break in the Old Rowley Cup, and heads into this in good shape,” Appleby added.

“He deserves to step up to this company now and won on soft at Sandown earlier in the season, so he ticks some nice boxes.”

Having struck gold in 2018, Morando bids for a second St Simon victory for Andrew Balding, while the William Haggas-trained Ilaraab also features.

I think she's got a lot of quality, and we're looking forward to getting her out again

Jumbly sets the standard in the Listed Galloping To Give 10 Years With A Transplant Stakes, after finishing fourth in the Rockfel when bidding to complete her hat-trick.

Roger Charlton’s filly may not have things all her own way, however, with Varian excited to see what his Newmarket maiden winner Miss Carol Ann can do at a higher level.

He said: “She’s a very nice filly, and we’re looking forward to running her again. We wish it wasn’t going to be on such testing ground, but I suppose it’s that time of the year.

“It will be very different conditions to what she won on at Newmarket. But I think she’s got a lot of quality, and we’re looking forward to getting her out again.”

