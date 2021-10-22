4-Day Weather Forecast For New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0