New Carlisle, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Carlisle

New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cZMt67Y00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

