Bushkill, PA

Bushkill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0cZMsy0i00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

