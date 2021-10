The Hudson Valley woke up to a wet Monday morning, as rain showers fell across the area overnight. And from the forecast ahead, it looks like we'll be seeing quite a bit of rain this week. An early season Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flooding Monday night into Tuesday. We'll get a bit of break by midweek, but more rain is forecast to move into the area by late week, according to the forecast.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO