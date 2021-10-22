CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia, NC

Friday rain in Sophia: Ideas to make the most of it

Sophia (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SOPHIA, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sophia Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sophia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cZMsmfE00

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sophia, NC
