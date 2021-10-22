Pine Bush Daily Weather Forecast
PINE BUSH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0