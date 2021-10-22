CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitsett, NC

Whitsett Weather Forecast

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WHITSETT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

