Twin Lake Daily Weather Forecast
TWIN LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
