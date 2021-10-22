CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America Must Protect These 5 Technologies If It Wants to Remain a Superpower, Intelligence Officials Warn

By Eamon Javers, CNBC
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. intelligence officials warned that America's status as a global superpower depends on maintaining a lead in five key technologies. America's rivals are trying to steal every one of them, the officials added. The five technologies are artificial intelligence, quantum computing, bioscience, semiconductors and autonomous systems, according to a...

Report to Congress on Emerging Military Technologies

The following is the Oct. 21, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues for Congress. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials are increasingly focused on developing emerging military technologies to enhance U.S. national security and keep pace with U.S. competitors. The U.S. military has long relied upon technological superiority to ensure its dominance in conflict and to underwrite U.S. national security. In recent years, however, technology has both rapidly evolved and rapidly proliferated—largely as a result of advances in the commercial sector. As former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel observed, this development has threatened to erode the United States’ traditional sources of military advantage. The Department of Defense (DOD) has undertaken a number of initiatives to arrest this trend. For example, in 2014, DOD announced the Third Offset Strategy, an effort to exploit emerging technologies for military and security purposes as well as associated strategies, tactics, and concepts of operation. In support of this strategy, DOD established a number of organizations focused on defense innovation, including the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Wargaming Alignment Group.
US intelligence reports warn of climate-linked instability

Climate change will exacerbate instability around the world and drive vulnerable people to flee hard-hit regions, the Biden administration is warning as it encourages other nations to commit to more aggressive greenhouse gas emissions cuts. The administration is outlining the national security concerns of a warming world in stark terms...
Top Republican on Armed Services Committee tells Pentagon to SUSPEND its vaccine mandate to stop 'hindering military readiness' after China tested hypersonic missiles and with 'adversaries increasing their advantage'

Sen. Jim Inhofe called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to suspend the Pentagon's vaccine mandate, which he said had been implemented 'at the expense of readiness and morale.'. 'At a time when our adversaries continue to increase their quantitative and qualitative advantage against our forces, we should seek to ensure...
Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

In latest Taiwan move, US urges more UN inclusion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged the greater inclusion of Taiwan in UN institutions,in the latest US bid to step up support to the island amid rising tensions with China. - Latest statement amid tensions - The United States has long called for Taiwan's inclusion in UN activities but the latest statement comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, with Beijing earlier this month making a record number of air incursions near the island. 
Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of US market

U.S. regulators are expelling a unit of China Telecom Ltd., one of the country's three major state-owned carriers, from the American market as a national security threat amid rising tension with Beijing China Telecom (Americas) Corp. is required to stop providing domestic interstate and international service in the United States within 60 days, under an order approved Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC cited the danger that Beijing might use the company eavesdrop or disrupt U.S. communications and "engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States.The Biden administration has extended efforts begun under then-President...
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey warns 'hyperinflation' will strike in America soon to 'change everything' as rates are set to remain high into next year

The co-founder of Twitter has warned that 'hyperinflation' could soon hit the US and 'change everything'. Jack Dorsey, 44, who is currently the CEO of both Twitter and Square, voiced his opinion on the rise of inflation in America over the weekend. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Dorsey wrote: 'Hyperinflation...
US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and detain many of its members. Spokesman Ned Price called for the immediate release of those arrested, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the restoration of the civilian authority. “The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored. It represents the...
China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly

China’s 5G technology has now been banned in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US and many in the European Union. In 2019, a NATO Cyber Defence Centre report identified Huawei’s 5G technology as a security risk. Since September, telecommunications providers in the US have been able to apply for compensation through a US$1.9 billion program designed to “rip and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment, due to perceived risks to national security. But fears over China’s attempts to export its digital and surveillance technologies go far beyond just Huawei and 5G. China has been accused of exporting “digital authoritarianism” and spreading...
US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

The United States and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Amid a surge in Chinese military activity near the island that China regards as a renegade province and has vowed to reclaim by force if necessary, Washington and Beijing have launched new campaigns for global support for their respective positions, each using the stern and lofty language of sovereignty and international precedent. And neither is backing down.While the disagreement over Taiwan isn’t new and has long vexed relations...
US bans China Telecom over national security concerns

The United States on Tuesday banned China Telecom from operating in the country citing "significant" national security concerns, further straining already tense relations between the superpowers. The move marks the latest salvo in a long-running standoff that has pitted the world's biggest two economies against each other over a range of issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, trade and technology. It also comes as US President Joe Biden presses ahead with a hardline policy against Beijing broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose bombastic approach sent tensions soaring. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days, ending a nearly 20-year operation in the United States.
Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
US military hypersonic missile test fails after China flies one around the globe

The United States military’s latest test involving hypersonic missiles failed this week just days after a report first revealed China successfully flew a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile around the earth in August before hitting its target. According to a Defense Department statement, the Pentagon conducted a “data collection experiment” on October...
