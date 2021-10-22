Sapochnik Talks HBO’s “Dragon” Tone

Here’s my take on a bunch of new offerings on streaming services, etc.:. “The Many Saints of Newark” is an HBO production now in theaters; somewhat the prequel/origin story of how Tony Soprano of the classic mafia series “The Sopranos” came to be. James Gandolfini, the actor who played Tony in the 1999-2007 series, has since passed, but “Saints” uses his son, Michael, who looks like his late father, to play much of the teenage Tony role (there’s a capable child actor, Alan Taylor, who plays younger Tony for the earlier half of the movie). Obviously an amateur actor and a bit too smiley – Michael Gandolfini reminds me of when Quentin Tarantino puts himself in his movies – it’s not that important that the teenage Tony role isn’t executed – so to speak – flawlessly. The overall movie can’t stand alone for a viewer who does not have knowledge of the TV series, but does give “Sopranos” fans a riveting trip down memory lane. There is a lot I would have done differently if I were creator David Chase – why focus so much on the character who is Christopher Moltisanti’s father, Dickie – who had never made an appearance in the TV show? I would have preferred the focus on Tony – and Carmella. We don’t even get much of Tony’s father, but a lot of his mother. Most of the male actors are kind of stiff, or goofy, and rely on stereotypes. But, alas, I am not David Chase, and this movie is still quite nice and worthy of rewatching – once it’s “free” on a streaming service.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO