Sapochnik Talks HBO’s “Dragon” Tone

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut doing promotional rounds for the Tom Hanks-led “Finch,” filmmaker Miguel Sapochnik answered some questions about HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon”. Sapochnik of course directed some of the most famous episodes of ‘Thrones’ and will serve as co-showrunner...

www.darkhorizons.com

Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's You Season 3, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer

If you love high stakes, you're in luck. A lot of the best shows and movies coming out this week are dealing with matters of life and death. In Season 2 of Netflix's Another Life, the whole planet is at stake. Killers are on the loose in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Netflix's You, and technically HBO's Succession. If that's not your speed, you do have a few great options: Apple TV+ is dropping a cool new Todd Haynes-directed documentary on The Velvet Underground, and NBC is wife-swapping whole families in Home Sweet Home.
NFL
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Tom Hanks
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Dune” Charting For $33M+ Weekend

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” had the best opening day for a Warner Bros. theatrical/HBO Max day and date title so far with a U.S. domestic haul of $17.5 million on Friday (including Thursday previews). The studio is putting the estimate for the weekend at $33 million while rivals put it in...
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Momoa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ at DC FanDome

The King of Atlantis has officially returned and star Jason Momoa wants “Aquaman” fans to know that the “tides are changing.” As part of the 2021 DC FanDome virtual celebration on Saturday,” Momoa led fans behind-the-scenes of production on the superhero sequel. The sneak peek footage begins with Momoa driving onto set for his first day of production on July 17. “Aloha DC Fandome I apologize for the four year wait,” the star began. “But I’m very proud of the sequel because it’s tackling a lot of issues environmentally, stakes are higher and I’m just excited because I had a big part...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jean Smart, Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Charlie Plummer Starring In Limelight And eOne’s ‘Wildflower’; Morning Moon, Hunting Lane Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Limelight and eOne have set an all-star cast for its upcoming drama Wildflower including Jean Smart, marking her the first film project she has signed on to since winning her Best Actress Emmy. Starring alongside Smart are Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Charlie Plummer and Samantha Hyde. Limelight...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

First Photos: Olsen In HBO’s “Love & Death”

The first photos have been released of “WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen as churchgoing suburban housewife turned ax-murderer Candy Montgomery in the upcoming true-crime miniseries “Love & Death” for HBO Max. Currently shooting in Texas, the film will detail the events that lead to Montgomery killing her friend Betty Gore (Lily...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Coolidge Returning For HBO’s “White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge is reportedly in talks to reprise her role for the second season of Mike White’s hit social satire “The White Lotus” on HBO. Coolidge was a fan-favorite and scored critical praise for her role as Tanya McQuoid, a wealthy but unstable woman recovering from her mother’s death. Traveling alone, she was there looking for love.
TV SERIES
manofmany.com

HBO’s ‘Peacemaker’ Teases the Second Coming of Cena

Love him or hate him, John Cena is funny. Bit parts in Trainwreck and Daddy’s Home have proved he’s got the comedy chops to make it work on the big screen, but sadly, he’s never been given a juicy enough role to flex his comedy muscle. Reduced to the big guy buffoon on more than one occasion, we were starting to think we’d never see Cena’s leading-man potential play out. We were wrong. An extended trailer for HBO Max’s Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker was unveiled at DC FanDome overnight and it’s everything we wanted from Cena’s “douchey Captain America” and more.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
darkhorizons.com

Betty Gilpin Leads HBO’s “Blood Sugar”

HBO is developing the series “Blood Sugar” with “GLOW” alum Betty Gilpin to both star in and executive produce. When the Sharks of “Shark Tank” laugh the delightful Margot Schultz (Gilpin) and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know they’re setting in motion one of the bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Titans” Renewed For Season 4

As part of DC FanDome this morning, actor Brenton Thwaites sweatily announced that “Titans” has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max. In addition, the streamer released a first look at the third season finale which airs on October 21st, check out that clip below. Thwaites leads the...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker”

James Gunn led a panel at DC Fandome today for HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” with much of the main cast on hand to mostly talk about how much fun they had on set. The big reveal though was the show’s first full trailer which you can see below and offers good glimpses at the various supporting characters and some key scenes – from Peacemaker’s family home life to a four-minute dance/fight scene involving John Cena in his tighty-whities.
TV SERIES
Campus News

Netflix, Hulu, HBO — what’s in my queue

Here’s my take on a bunch of new offerings on streaming services, etc.:. “The Many Saints of Newark” is an HBO production now in theaters; somewhat the prequel/origin story of how Tony Soprano of the classic mafia series “The Sopranos” came to be. James Gandolfini, the actor who played Tony in the 1999-2007 series, has since passed, but “Saints” uses his son, Michael, who looks like his late father, to play much of the teenage Tony role (there’s a capable child actor, Alan Taylor, who plays younger Tony for the earlier half of the movie). Obviously an amateur actor and a bit too smiley – Michael Gandolfini reminds me of when Quentin Tarantino puts himself in his movies – it’s not that important that the teenage Tony role isn’t executed – so to speak – flawlessly. The overall movie can’t stand alone for a viewer who does not have knowledge of the TV series, but does give “Sopranos” fans a riveting trip down memory lane. There is a lot I would have done differently if I were creator David Chase – why focus so much on the character who is Christopher Moltisanti’s father, Dickie – who had never made an appearance in the TV show? I would have preferred the focus on Tony – and Carmella. We don’t even get much of Tony’s father, but a lot of his mother. Most of the male actors are kind of stiff, or goofy, and rely on stereotypes. But, alas, I am not David Chase, and this movie is still quite nice and worthy of rewatching – once it’s “free” on a streaming service.
NEWARK, NJ
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser To Play Villain In New Warner Bros And DC Pic Starring Leslie Grace

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros and DC Films’ Batgirl. Although not confirmed, sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast, with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming. The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson penned the script with Kristin Burr producing. While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. Fraser, the former Mummy star, has had quite the resurgence in 2021 that began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. After wrapping production on that, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was also recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. Fraser is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
MOVIES
Primetimer

House of the Dragon will have a different tone from Game of Thrones

“I think we were very respectful of what the original show is,” said Game of Thrones vet Miguel Sapochnik, who serves as showrunner the Game of Thrones prequel series with co-creator Ryan Condal while also directing multiple episodes, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It wasn’t broken, so we’re not we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show." Spaochnik added: “We can’t say, ‘Well, when we did Thrones, we did it this way …' If you start every sentence with that, you’ve lost. This is something else, and should be something else. It’s a different crew, different people, different tone. Hopefully it will be seen as something else. But it will have to earn that — it won’t happen overnight. Hopefully fans will enjoy it for the thing that it is. We’ll be lucky if we ever come close to what the original show was, so we’re just putting our heads down and getting on with it and hoping what we come up with is worthy of having a Game of Thrones title.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Wins Box Office Doubleheader With ‘Dune’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a successful doubleheader at the domestic box office over the weekend as two of his high-profile films opened to strong numbers: Dune and The French Dispatch. Dune in particular is another defining moment for the young actor. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros. and Legendary, marks the first time Chalamet has played the lead role in a major Hollywood studio tentpole. “I think we’ve only begun to scratch at the surface of his unique talents,” Legendary’s vice chairman worldwide production Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. “He’s a legitimate movie star, and has that intangible thing that...
MOVIES

