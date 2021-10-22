CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, WI

Cumberland Weather Forecast

Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel
Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0cZMrrrq00

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

