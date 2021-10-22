Cumberland Weather Forecast
CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 44 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
