Cumberland Weather Forecast

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 44 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 48 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 mph



