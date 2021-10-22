CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

Citronelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cZMrqz700

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

