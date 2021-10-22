Friday sun alert in Cold Spring — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COLD SPRING, MN) A sunny Friday is here for Cold Spring, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cold Spring:

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 47 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.