"My Universe" by Coldplay and BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Oct. 9, but Coldplay frontman Chris Martin almost sabotaged the collaboration before it began. "The message got to me, 'Oh, BTS were wondering if you might have a song for them,'" Martin, 44, told Entertainment Weekly's Alex Suskind. "The little indie side of me was like, 'No [working with] boy bands.' And then I was like, 'Yeah, but that's 1998 you speaking. Like, you really like this band.' The K-pop thing is very different to what we're used to, and it's quite regimented. But within that, these seven boys are really friends and really a band just like we're a band. It's no different."

