Genoa City, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Genoa City

Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0cZMr48q00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

