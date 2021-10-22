4-Day Weather Forecast For Genoa City
GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0