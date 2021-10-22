4-Day Weather Forecast For Genoa City

GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 50 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of rain during the day; while rain overnight High 53 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 30 mph



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



