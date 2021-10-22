CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holley, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holley

Holley (NY) Weather Channel
Holley (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

