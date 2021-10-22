4-Day Weather Forecast For Holley
HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
