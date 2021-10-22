CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Valley, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Arts and Crafts Home in Rose Valley

 4 days ago

Image via Realtor.com

A stunning Arts and Crafts-style home nestled on a beautiful 2.65 acres with seven bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Rose Valley.

Designed by William Lightfoot Price, the arts and crafts home impresses with the luxury and opulence of early 20th-century architecture.

You are welcomed by a grand foyer with curved white oak hardwood staircase that extends all the way to the fourth floor.

The main level is home to a spacious living room with fireplace, entertainment room, elegant dining room, and a large eat-in kitchen. There is also a butler’s kitchen and large office space.

Meanwhile, the second floor has the spacious primary bedroom with large en-suite along with another dressing room. Four additional bedrooms and two full baths are also on this level.

The third floor features the two remaining bedrooms, a large bathroom, kitchenette, and an office. Meanwhile the basement is an entertainer’s dream with a state-of-the-art theater room.

The property also boasts a mature vegetable garden and beautiful shaded deck offering gorgeous views.

Read and see more of this house at 1 Roylencroft Lane in Rose Valley, listed for $1,450,000 on Realtor.com.

See more of DELCO.Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

