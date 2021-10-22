Galena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, October 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



