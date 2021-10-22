CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Galena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMprwG00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

GALENA, KS
