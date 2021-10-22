CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiser, ID

Friday rain in Weiser: Ideas to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(WEISER, ID) Friday is set to be rainy in Weiser, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Weiser:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cZMpq3X00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain during the day; while light rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

