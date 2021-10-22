3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Clifton Springs

(CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Clifton Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton Springs:

Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



