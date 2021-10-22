Thornville Weather Forecast
THORNVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain Showers Likely
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0