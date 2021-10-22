CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honey Brook, PA

Weather Forecast For Honey Brook

Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel
Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HONEY BROOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cZMpgTV00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(HONEY BROOK, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Honey Brook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HONEY BROOK, PA
Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel

Honey Brook is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(HONEY BROOK, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Honey Brook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HONEY BROOK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honey Brook, PA
Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel

Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel

Honey Brook, PA
99
Followers
599
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy