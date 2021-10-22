CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cZMpfam00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

