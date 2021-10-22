CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thayer, MO

Take advantage of Friday sun in Thayer

 4 days ago

(THAYER, MO) A sunny Friday is here for Thayer, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thayer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cZMpei300

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

4-Day Weather Forecast For Thayer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Thayer: Monday, October 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight; Thursday, October 28:
