Hartford, MI

Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Hartford with these activities

Hartford (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HARTFORD, MI.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Hartford, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hartford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cZMpdpK00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Hartford, MI
Hartford (MI) Weather Channel

