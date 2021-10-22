Graceville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRACEVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
