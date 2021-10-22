CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Groton

 4 days ago

(GROTON, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Groton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0cZMpb3s00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

