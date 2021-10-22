CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmersville, CA

Farmersville Weather Forecast

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cZMpaB900

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Farmersville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FARMERSVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FARMERSVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmersville, CA
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(FARMERSVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FARMERSVILLE, CA
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville, CA
138
Followers
600
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy