Farmersville Weather Forecast
FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
