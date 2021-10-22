Crestwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESTWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
