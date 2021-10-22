CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, KY

Crestwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CRESTWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cZMpWb700

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

