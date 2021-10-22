CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

 4 days ago

(SUNRISE BEACH, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sunrise Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sunrise Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cZMpViO00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

