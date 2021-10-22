CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlyle Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

CARLYLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cZMpUpf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

