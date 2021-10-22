CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Fulton

 4 days ago

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cZMpTww00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
