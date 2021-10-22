Daily Weather Forecast For Fulton
FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
