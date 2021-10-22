Daily Weather Forecast For Fulton

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



