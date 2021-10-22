CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Hill, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Laurel Hill

 4 days ago

LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cZMpS4D00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuesday has sun for Laurel Hill — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAUREL HILL, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laurel Hill.
