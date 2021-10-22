CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

ALTOONA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cZMpRBU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

