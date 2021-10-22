A cloudy Friday in Wonder Lake today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(WONDER LAKE, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Wonder Lake Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wonder Lake:
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
