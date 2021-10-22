CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder Lake, IL

A cloudy Friday in Wonder Lake today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(WONDER LAKE, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Wonder Lake Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wonder Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cZMpQIl00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

