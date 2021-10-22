Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
