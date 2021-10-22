Kinder Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KINDER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
