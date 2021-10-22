CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kountze, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kountze

Kountze (TX) Weather Channel
Kountze (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

KOUNTZE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0cZMpJMu00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

